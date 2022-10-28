In Re: The Pelosi Story

Decent people will want to avoid politicizing the story of Paul Pelosi’s assault by a clearly deranged person who likely should have been institutionalized or in jail, although it is worth pointing out that Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Tweeted out after Rand Paul was assaulted that “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right.”

But a Canadian newspaper story (Pelosi’s assailant is an immigrant from Canada) just had to include this:

The intruder’s shouts in Pelosi’s California home were an unsettling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the Speaker.

Yeah, sure, this apparent nudist protester from the Castro district of San Francisco is somehow a right-wing Proud Boy “insurrectionist.” I guess they can’t figure out how to play the race card with this story, though you’d think it wouldn’t be that hard to throw down “white supremacy.”

Chaser—Speaking of leftist ugliness: