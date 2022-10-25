Our president [?] explains

President Biden’s daycare minders in the White House had a project with high degree of difficulty to complete yesterday. They were required to put their heads together and come up with an explanation of Biden’s belief that Congress had enacted the student loan giveaway he promulgated by royal decree. You see, Biden doesn’t know what he is saying or doing.

How could his minders explain it? It wasn’t easy. Someone running the show slipped a note to Jacqui Heinrich of FOX News. Hey, he was thinking of the fraudulently titled Inflation Reduction Act when he referred to his loan giveaway. It could happen to anyone. And the note slipped to Heinrich required a killer correction. For “millions” read “billions.”

* WH official clarified that they meant to say “billions”, not “millions” in the statement — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 24, 2022

The explanation proffered by or on behalf of our president — whoever he or she may be — is difficult to reconcile with the words Biden actually uttered during the interview (via Isaac Schorr/NRO):

“I’ve just signed a law that’s being challenged by my Republican colleagues, they’re the same people who got PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans — in some cases up to five, six hundred thousand dollars — they have no problem with that, the individuals in Congress got those,” said Biden. “But what we’ve provided for is if you went to school if you qualify for a Pell Grant . . . you qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Secondly, if you DON’T have one of those loans, you just get $10,000 written off. It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect.”

I used to say that Biden has half a mind to be president. That estimate is obsolete. It is yet another casualty of time’s ravages.