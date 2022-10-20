Red Tide In a Blue State

Recent polling shows the tide flowing to the GOP across the country. I have been saying for quite a while that this will be a better year for Republicans than almost anyone has predicted. We are seeing it now in the polls, and I think we will see it in spades on November 8. Kari Lake is going to win, Herschel Walker is going to win, Dr. Oz is going to win, along with many others. There will be some serious surprises, maybe even in states like New York and Connecticut.

The red wave is coming to Minnesota, where Republicans have lost 26 consecutive statewide races. The legislature looks good: with the GOP poised to retain control of the state Senate and win the House comfortably, we should have, at a minimum, a Republican legislature in January.

Meanwhile, all of the state’s constitutional offices are in play. Trafalgar released a poll today that, for the first time, shows challenger Dr. Scott Jensen leading incumbent governor Tim Walz by one-half point. A narrow lead, to say the least, but the trend is going Jensen’s way. Scott is running a solid, issues-based campaign. The race is facts and data on one side vs. smears and hysteria about abortion on the other. The Democrats are outspending Jensen’s campaign by something like ten to one, but money isn’t everything. In fact, it isn’t much when you are an incumbent with a lousy record. Money is finally starting to come in to support Jensen, and I think he is going to win.

Meanwhile, Trafalgar finds challenger Jim Schultz with a five-point lead over Attorney General Keith Ellison. I wrote about Schultz here; it isn’t too late to go here to support his campaign. I think we can say with confidence that Keith Ellison’s career will come to an end on November 8.

The Republican candidate for state Auditor also leads the Democrat incumbent by four points in Trafalgar’s survey.

To paraphrase a song I don’t much like, if Republicans can make it here, they can make it anywhere.