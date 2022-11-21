Cop out on COP27: Strange new respect edition

“Global warming” was decried as the cause of the apocalypse until relatively recently. Now it is “climate change,” apparently because the data refused to comply. The UN’s latest “climate change” jamboree was convened in Sharm el-Sheikh last week and produced what I thought was a widely heralded agreement to transfer funds from productive countries to unproductive countries. This is of course to ward off the apocalypse. Where is the Jonathan Swift who will subject these people to the ridicule they so richly deserve?

Semafor is the newest of the sites to which I subscribe to keep up with the orthodoxies of the day. I take it as a good sign that Semafor’s Tom Chivers reports in its Flagship edition this morning: “COP27 reaches bad-tempered end.” That’s the headline. Woo hoo!

Chivers reports (bolding in original):

The COP27 conference agreed that rich nations will pay poorer ones compensation for the damage caused by climate change. That was seen as a breakthrough, but many nations were left frustrated by the lack of progress on cutting carbon emissions. The summit came close to collapse after host Egypt refused to allow discussion of phasing out fossil fuels, and European Union ministers threatened to walk out. More fights await: Not least over whether China, now the biggest greenhouse gas emitter, contributes to the fund.

I guess it’s a good news/bad news situation. I have to say, however, I see Egypt with what the New York Times would call “strange new respect.”