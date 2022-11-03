If he had a hammer

President Biden roused himself to give his closing argument on behalf of Democrats in the midterm elections next Tuesday. We’ve heard this song before. It was a dispirited, demoralized, stupid, and mind-numbing speech.

Biden gave the speech at Union Station in Washington, DC before a live audience of DNC invitees. The New York Times has posted the text of the speech here, CNN here. NBC has posted video on YouTube (embedded below).

Biden reportedly called on biographer and talking head Jon Meacham to sprinkle in the

clichés and enhance the narcoleptic quality of the text. I think it was too much Meacham, but Biden’s daycare minders in the White House don’t want to let Biden be Biden.

Biden led off his argument with an account of the attack on Paul Pelosi by a crazed nudist wielding a hammer. Biden connected it to the events of January 6 and wielded his rhetorical hammer against former President Trump and his supporters. At this point of the proceedings we are in the finale of a Three Stooges routine.

The speech was a drowsy downer. Biden’s friends at CNN comment: “Biden’s message Wednesday was anything but optimistic…” In its own way, it was also about as crazy as David DePape.

Rise above your petty personal grievances over the multifarious harms inflicted by the Dems and vote Democratic! That was the message. I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that it’s not a winner, as one might infer from Biden’s demeanor.

Quotable quote (via Andrew Stiles/Washington Free Beacon): “We don’t settle our differences in America with a riot, a mob, or a bullet or a hammer, we settle them peacively [sic] at the battle blox [sic]— ballot box…”