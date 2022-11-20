Omar Gets the Boot [Updated]

At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s meeting in Las Vegas yesterday, incoming Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he intends to kick Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Relations Committee:

“We watch anti-Semitism grow, not just on our campuses, but we watched it grow In the halls of Congress,” McCarthy said…. “I promised you last year that as speaker she will no longer be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise,” he added, to cheers from the crowd, video posted to his Twitter shows.

Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks. I'm keeping that promise. pic.twitter.com/04blBx3neD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 19, 2022



Never let it be said that the GOP’s narrow takeover of the House will do no good.

UPDATE: I see that I was a day late. This morning, McCarthy added to the list:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would keep his promise to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) from committees if elected Speaker of the House. McCarthy said, “Yes, I will. I’ll keep that promise. One thing I have said from the very beginning is Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America?

Harsh, but fair.