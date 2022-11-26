Posted on November 26, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Media

On the same page

Television news anchors at local affiliates all over the country appear to be on the same page regurgitating the shibboleths of the day. The video below is something of a work of art that can serve as a companion to the one we featured in “The playbook on the laptop” and “Let the credits roll.”

Dr. Kheriaty is a psychiatrist and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. When he wrote the First Things article “Dying of despair” in 2017, he was associate professor of psychiatry and director of the Medical Ethics Program at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. Then something happened. I take it that he is not on the same page with the news anchors.

Dr. Kheriaty’s book is excerpted in the American Mind column here. The column is also accessible via the Tweet below.

