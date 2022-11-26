Television news anchors at local affiliates all over the country appear to be on the same page regurgitating the shibboleths of the day. The video below is something of a work of art that can serve as a companion to the one we featured in “The playbook on the laptop” and “Let the credits roll.”

Dr. Kheriaty is a psychiatrist and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. When he wrote the First Things article “Dying of despair” in 2017, he was associate professor of psychiatry and director of the Medical Ethics Program at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. Then something happened. I take it that he is not on the same page with the news anchors.

One year ago today, @UCIrvineSOM placed me on unpaid suspension after I challenged the UC vaccine mandate in federal court. They fired me the following month. Today I published this book. https://t.co/rEQWW23oGN pic.twitter.com/PaTMcOAqDb — Aaron Kheriaty, MD (@akheriaty) November 1, 2022

Dr. Kheriaty’s book is excerpted in the American Mind column here. The column is also accessible via the Tweet below.