Let the credits roll

I wrote about Matt Ofalea’s brilliant four-and-a-half minute video below in “The playbook on the laptop.” The video compiles clips — mostly of news anchors and reporters — opining on air with mind-numbing certainty and Hive-like unanimity that the New York Post’s reportage on Hunter Biden’s laptop was “a lie,” “altered or fake,” “pure distractions,” and of course, “RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION.” I have posted the video once again below.

As a work of art, the video can stand alone. However, it was originally commissioned to accompany Matt Taibbi’s post “The Media Campaign to Protect Joe Biden Passes the Point of Absurdity.” In part Taibbi’s purpose was to shame a “herd of craven media stenographers,” but they are shameless. Taibbi revisited the video last week in “YouTube Censors Reality, Boosts Disinformation: Part 1.”

I thought the video lacked only a scroll of “credits.” Who are these shameless cretins? Thanks to reader Michael Cavino, who has put together the tentative list below, I can now ask you to imagine the names rolling at the end of the video in order of appearance (and reappearance) along with their affiliations at the time of their appearance on air:

Anthony Mason (CBS News)

Wolf Blitzer (CNN) and Rep. Adam Schiff

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

Andrea Mitchell (NBC News)

Tiffany Cross (MSNBC)

Lesley Stahl (CBS News)

Christiane Amanpour (PBS and CNN)

Brian Stelter (CNN)

Terence Samuels (NPR)

Anand Giridharadas (MSNBC)

Christiane Amanpour (PBS and CNN)

Nick Schifrin (PBS)

Andrea Mitchell (NBC News)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

Brian Stelter (CNN)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

John Heilman (MSNBC)

Ben Rhodes (former Obama administration)

Jason Johnson (MSNBC)

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Tiffany Cross (MSNBC)

James Clapper (CNN)

Evan Perez (CNN)

Nicole Wallace (MSNBC)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

Ben Rhodes (former Obama administration)

David Corn (Mother Jones)

John Brennan (former Obama administration, MSNBC)

Anthony Mason (CBS News) with Hunter Biden

Jeremy Bash (MSNBC)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

Erin Burnett (CNN)

Jen Psaki (former Biden administration)

Michael Smerconish (CNN)

Hunter Biden

Norah O’Donnell (CBS News)

Joe Biden

Nick Schifrin (PBS)

Joe Biden

Hunter Biden

Joe Biden

Gloria Borger (CNN)

Joe Biden

Traci Smith (CBS News)

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

Kasie Hunt (MSNBC)

Joe Biden

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Wajhat Ali (New York Times)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

Alex Marquardt (CNN)

Wolf Blitzer (CNN)

Mika Brezenski (MSNBC)

Brian Stelter (CNN)

Brianna Keiler (CNN)

Erin Burnett (CNN)

Yasmin Vossoughian (MSNBC)

Frank Figliuzzi (MSNBC)

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

Ken Dilanian (NBC News)

