Reports of Twitter’s death

A celebratory glee is descending on mainstream media outlets retailing the impending death of Twitter. The theme is that Elon Musk is killing it since he took it over. The AP reports, for example, under the byline of three reporters: “More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum.” The New York Post has a good story here. The glee is also manifested on Twitter itself by some of its users.

One has to turn to Twitter to find Musk’s response.

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Musk has retained his sense of humor as Twitter’s impending death is celebrated. In the tweet below one may detect a certain mockery.

Ditto.

P.S.

Let that sink in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

File this one under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

I can only say that I hope the gloating of Musk’s new critics is unwarranted. Musk has more than one advantage over these new critics. He is both smarter and better informed than they are. It helps that he doesn’t get his news from the mainstream media. See Nick Arama’s RedState post “WATCH: Hilariously Bad Take as Leftist Host Attacks Elon Over Ligma, Johnson.”