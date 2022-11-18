Posted on November 18, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media, Social media

Reports of Twitter’s death

A celebratory glee is descending on mainstream media outlets retailing the impending death of Twitter. The theme is that Elon Musk is killing it since he took it over. The AP reports, for example, under the byline of three reporters: “More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum.” The New York Post has a good story here. The glee is also manifested on Twitter itself by some of its users.

One has to turn to Twitter to find Musk’s response.

Musk has retained his sense of humor as Twitter’s impending death is celebrated. In the tweet below one may detect a certain mockery.

Ditto.

P.S.

File this one under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

I can only say that I hope the gloating of Musk’s new critics is unwarranted. Musk has more than one advantage over these new critics. He is both smarter and better informed than they are. It helps that he doesn’t get his news from the mainstream media. See Nick Arama’s RedState post “WATCH: Hilariously Bad Take as Leftist Host Attacks Elon Over Ligma, Johnson.”

