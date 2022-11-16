Posted on November 16, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, House of Representatives

Republicans hit 218

As we anticipated this morning, the AP has just called Republican Rep. Mike Garcia’s tough race for reelection against Christy Smith in California’s Twenty-Seventh Congressional District. The AP has called the race for Garcia (in a “Democratic-leaning district,” as the AP puts it.) Yesterday the LA Times noted that Smith has been complaining of the lock of party support on Twitter. Garcia’s election flips the House by pushing the Republicans into the majority. Let the resistance begin.

