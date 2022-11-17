Stay Classy, Dems

Kendall Witmer is a Democratic political operative who describes herself as “comms director” for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s re-election campaign. This is a photo of Witmer (center) with Walz, from Witmer’s Twitter feed:

This is how Witmer celebrated her client’s re-election win. Her tweet is directed at Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate Matt Birk, former All-Pro football player for the Minnesota Vikings:

I’ll have something more coherent at some point but EAT SHIT MATT BIRK Us women like having careers AND abortion rights just fine #mngov — Kendall Witmer (@kswitmer) November 9, 2022



The tweet has gotten quite a bit of notice locally–a radio host asked me about it on his show this morning–but it hasn’t been deleted. It is one instance among many of the virulent hatred that has consumed the Democratic Party.