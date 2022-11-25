The Daily Chart: Partisan Industries

This breakdown of how members of the two political parties regard individual industries is revealing of how deep our ideological divisions run. Some areas of division are not surprising (media, higher education, entertainment, oil & gas), but. . . trucking? Manufacturing? (Also, somewhat curious that Democrats are only half as negative about tobacco as Republicans. . .)
Bonus chart: this division on industry-group campaign contributions is not surprising, but also revealing:
