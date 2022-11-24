Posted on November 24, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Thanksgiving Sides

I am skeptical of the data for this chart but if it is accurate at all, I’d clearly prefer to have my turkey fest in the southeastern states, because mac & cheese, which need no justification. Though I admit being tempted by Alaska’s unique choice. (I wonder, do Alaskan Thanksgiving diners use ranked-choice to decide their sides?)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses