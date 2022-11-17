Wray wriggles

Students of ancient history may recall that FBI Director Christopher Wray wriggled away from the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing this past August 4 when he claimed he had a flight to catch. It turned out that the flight was on the Gulfstream jet dedicated to the Director’s use and he was headed off on vacation. Senator Josh Hawley followed up on Wray’s wriggle today at a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee (video clip below, whole thing here).

Wray is a liar without conscience — even on the relatively trivial matter with respect to which Hawley grilled him. The plane was not going anywhere without him. He therefore didn’t have to leave the previous hearing to catch it. It was waiting for him. That’s the great thing about having a plane dedicated to your use. What a liar.

Wray also stated at the previous hearing that duty beckoned. He had to be off on “other business.” That too was false. What a pathetic liar.

In the course of Hawley’s questioning today, after acknowledging that the “other business” was personal vacation, Wray claimed that it was a meeting with Senator Grassley in Iowa the following week. What a lying buffoon.

Query whether this guy is legally obligated to tell the truth in these oversight hearings. I believe the answer is affirmative, but you can’t tell from Wray’s wriggles or from DHS Secretary Mayorkas’s mendacity (Mayorkas also testified before the committee today). We have a crisis of testimonial mendacity by high government officials.

And all this lying is separate and apart from the public relations applicable to the FBI’s principal business at headquarters in Washington. You can watch Wray wriggle on such business big time in response to Senator Johnson’s round of questions at about 1:05 of the full video linked above.

It is way past time for the FBI to be disassembled. Wray is a walking advertisement for the proposition. This is an amazing demonstration all by itself in six minutes flat.