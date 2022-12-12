Silence of the shams

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reported the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop for the Post in advance of the 2020 presidential election only to see her work suppressed on Twitter and other social media platforms. With the revelations of the Twitter Files over the past week, she has a few thoughts about the deafening silence of her colleagues in the media. In this passage she takes up one or two of the themes I have pursued in my notes on the Twitter Files:

NBC, CBS, and ABC devoted a total of zero minutes to the Twitter Files, according to Fox News. NBC’s “disinformation” reporter Ben Collins’ contribution was to tweet a “yawn” emoji.

Yes, it’s a big yawn that so many former FBI and CIA officials were embedded in senior management roles at Twitter and Facebook. And not just the FBI’s top lawyer and Russiagate quarterback, James Baker, who was hired by Twitter five months before the 2020 election; at least a dozen others joined after Trump won the 2016 election.

It’s a big yawn to see evidence that Twitter became a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and federal government agencies, and that the FBI has been coercing social media companies to violate the First Amendment and interfere with elections.

Musk, a long-time Democrat voter, at least is getting a crash course in media malfeasance.

Sunday morning, he threw another cat among the pigeons: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

The incendiary tweet amassed almost 800,000 likes in the next 10 hours.

When YouTuber Viva Frei, aka Canadian lawyer David Freiheit, elaborated on the point: “Fauci lied under oath, engaged in gain of function research in a Chinese lab, jeopardized the entire planet, and arguably contributed to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people,” Musk replied, “Correct.”

His Fauci diss drew immediate condemnation from deep state characters like former CIA Director John Brennan, a proven liar and confessed Communist.

“Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health,” tweeted Brennan, accusing Musk of “fueling public hate & divisions.”

Considering Brennan, along with 50 fellow dishonest former intel officials, signed the lying letter that candidate Joe Biden used to get off the hook in the final 2020 presidential debate, falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, his imprimatur is not exactly helpful to Fauci the beagle-killer.