Posted on December 16, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Whose Booze?

Turns out the United States is only average when it comes to alcohol consumption. Which seems not only a surprise, but a profound disappointment as well. At least we’re ahead of Sweden.

