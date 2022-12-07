The Daily Chart: Wood You Believe. . .

You likely have seen the meme showing a lit candle with the question, “What did environmentalists use for light before candles?” Answer: “Electricity.”

This quip comes back to mind with the first chart here showing that for all the talk of the growing share of “renewable” energy (meaning chiefly wind and solar), the overwhelming majority of “renewable” energy is actually hydropower (which environmentalists oppose in the U.S.—in fact many state “renewable portfolio” mandates deliberately exclude hydropower, because dams are evil), and . . . wood.

And when it comes to the 50 states, turns out the dominant sources of electricity are coal and natural gas.