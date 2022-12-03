Trump Is Finished

I have been saying for some time that Donald Trump is an anvil around the neck of the Republican Party. Today he went so far off the deep end that he can’t possibly have any supporters left. This is what he posted on his platform, Truth Social, following up on last night’s Twitter revelations:

Trump is now operating at a Kanye West level of insanity. “Terminate” the Constitution’s rules and retrospectively declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential contest? Who, exactly, would do that? This is completely nuts. I am seriously beginning to wonder whether Trump is a paid operative of the Democratic Party. I don’t know how else to explain the profound damage he is inflicting on the conservative cause and the GOP.

Like Kanye West, Donald Trump needs psychological help. I hope he gets it. But in the meantime, he must have nothing further to do with the Republican Party.