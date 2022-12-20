Uncancelled History: Winston Churchill

The producers of Uncancelled History with Douglas Murray have just posted episode 5 on Winston Churchill. Whose brain would you want Murray to pick on Churchill? Luckily for us they thought to call on Andrew Roberts and luckily for us Roberts answered the call. Roberts is of course the prominent historian and prolific author of the one-volume bio Churchill: Walking With Destiny and related books.

Murray and Roberts discuss the soldier, writer and prime minister in detail, leaving nothing off limits, as the précis has it. I agree with the commenter who pronounces: “This Uncancelled History series must never end.” It is doubtful that we shall be quite that lucky, but we are lucky to have this.