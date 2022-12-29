Why No One Trusts the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control is one of a number of formerly-respected federal agencies that now have fallen into disrepute. CDC has become a tool of the Left in general, and the Democratic Party in particular, and and it seems that the people who run the Centers are more interested in political activism than in disease control.

Thus CDC’s latest initiative: a self-assessment tool for “LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools.” (Via Breitbart.) The document is addressed to teachers, administrators and others involved in education. It conforms perfectly to far-Left dogmas on sex, as reflected in these definitions:

I don’t want to go off on a digression here, but in fact “gender” is just a slightly more genteel word for “sex.” There are two sexes and two genders–same thing–defined by X and Y chromosomes. That is biological and linguistic fact. But the Left has cleverly tried to separate gender from sex and create a new, ideologically-driven definition of gender. But in fact, the definition of gender that the CDC and other leftists propagate actually corresponds to the English words “masculine” and “feminine.” There are, indeed, men who have some feminine characteristics, and women who have some masculine characteristics. Maybe we all do, I don’t know. But this long-recognized fact is no excuse for trashing the science of biology.

To continue: the CDC document is, of course, nothing but happy talk about gender confusion. The goal for educators, per the CDC, is to be an “ally” of “queer” youth:

The whole thing is illustrated with “queer” images–their word, not mine.

The content of the “self-assessment” is exactly what you would expect. Here are a few examples, there is much more at the link:

It seems fair to say that in the CDC’s view, if you aren’t grooming, you aren’t teaching. No wonder public faith in institutions like the CDC has plummeted to new lows. For the October issue of Thinking Minnesota, we polled Minnesotans’ confidence in various institutions. That confidence is dropping across the board, but this finding stood out:

After two years of the COVID epidemic, Minnesotans have lost confidence in the public health establishment. Only 36 percent expressed confidence in America’s public health establishment, while 62 percent said they have little or no confidence. That is a brutal result for a group of purported experts who have been in the spotlight since 2020.

It is easy to understand why few Americans trust the Centers for Disease Control. They have perverted their mission away from disease control, into the realm of crazed left-wing gender politics. It is hard to foresee circumstances that will allow the public’s faith in this agency to be restored.