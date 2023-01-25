Here Come the Bugs

I have been writing lately about the war on agriculture–the Left’s attack on modern, scientific farming. The Left’s two main targets, so far, are fertilizers and animal husbandry. What is the end game? Leftists want us to eat a largely vegetarian diet, with insects as a protein source instead of cows, pigs and poultry.

This is no secret if you follow leftist writing, but many people find it hard to believe. To be fair, there is a great deal about modern liberalism that I find hard to believe. But the plan to convert us all to insect-eaters is real.

Thus this headline: EU Gives Green Light for Use of Two Insect Species in Human Food.

As of Tuesday, a powdered form of Acheta domesticus — better known as the house cricket — will be given the green light for human consumption within the European Union, documents from the body have confirmed. This is soon to be followed by further approval for the sale and consumption of the larval form of Alphitobius diaperionus — also known as the lesser mealworm — which will be given the green light for human consumption in frozen, paste, dried and powder forms within the European Union later this week. The new insect-based products for human consumption represent the latest push by the European Union to normalise the consumption of bugs through legislation, with many bigwigs from a variety of organisations pushing insects as a food item for both economic and environmental reasons in recent years.

If you think liberals are just trying to expand our field of choice–it’s up to you whether you want to eat bugs or not!–you don’t know liberals. After all, we could have been eating crickets and mealworms all along if that was our idea of a good dinner. But we have already seen skyrocketing prices for meat and other commodities in grocery stores. The liberals’ plan is to make meat prohibitively expensive before extinguishing its consumption altogether.

Well, probably not altogether: as in the Soviet Union or Red China, those with the right party affiliation and a high enough social credit store will still be able to buy steak, bacon and pork chops, probably at government-subsidized prices. But for the rest of us, they intend it to be crickets and meal worms.