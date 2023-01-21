So this George Santos fellow in New York seems not just to have a serious problem with the truth, but might actually be mentally ill. On the other hand, if we’re going to apply that standard, when will Democrats come clean about the mental case they foisted on the country?
From Grabien.com, take in one the best supercuts yet, “Meet President George Santos.” (Four minutes long, but it seems so much longer—just like the Biden Administration itself.)
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.