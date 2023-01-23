New frontiers in menstruation, cont’d

Minnesota Democrats are pressing on offense since Governor Walz won reelection and they took charge of the legislature last month. “Let’s go crazy” seems to be their motto.

Last month five contributors signed off on an op-ed column to the Star Tribune supporting their push for menstrual equity. Two of the five are DFL legislators — Senator Steve Cwodzinski and Rep. Sandra Feist. They were joined by “menstrual educator” Carolyn Handke, National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota executive director Erica Solomon, and Hopkins High School Student Elif Ozturk.

They support passage of the Menstrual Equity Bill (HF44/SF50). According to the column: “This bill will require all Minnesota district and charter schools to provide free menstrual products in all bathrooms, grades four through 12, ensuring access for all students who menstruate.” Their column concluded on this appropriately insane note: “In 2023 we must show our commitment to our women, girls and all menstruators in Minnesota schools….” All menstruators are created equal, or something.

Senator Cwodzinski represents suburban metro district 49 in the southwest corner of Hennepin County. At a recent committee hearing he was asked a challenging question bearing on the merits of the menstrual equity bill by GOP Senator Nathan Wesenberg. Senator Wesenberg represents the rejiggered Senate District 10 including portions of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties. Wesenberg carried it with 72.51 percent of the vote this past November (more about Senator Wesenberg here).

Wesenberg posed this question to Cwodzinski: “When do boys start to menstruate?” Reviewing the video below, I don’t think he got an answer to that question.