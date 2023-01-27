The Daily Chart: Liberal Women Are the Worst

This serves as a sequel to yesterday’s daily chart on how race-obsessed liberals self-report having fewer black friends than moderates or conservatives, which figures. Meanwhile, guess which demographic is quickest to “unfriend” or block people on social media because their political views don’t match?

Chaser:

Over 50% Of Liberal, White Women Under 30 Have A Mental Health Issue

Conservatives label younger liberal generations as snowflakes or as having Trump derangement syndrome if they didn’t like the past president; liberals and progressives label right-leaning individuals or conservatives as racists, bigots, misogynists, etc.

But what if what was once a cheap shot or a personal insult has actually been found to bear scientific correlation between the individuals who hold progressive ideologies and an increased risk of mental illness? That’s exactly what Pew Research has found — and all politics aside, the shocking diagnosis of over 50% of liberal women with some form of mental health medical diagnosis is a public health concern that no one seems to be discussing, let alone taking seriously.