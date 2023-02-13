Israel Bitton engaged ChatGPT to get its take on the continuing Palestinian terrorism against Israeli men, women, and children. He asked about Palestinian support for terrorism and the supposed ancient roots of Palestinian people. He found the responses documented in a long Twitter thread “eye-opening.” The thread is accessible here.

Seeking to replicate Bitton’s exchange this morning, I started off with his opening request: “Explain why Palestinians celebrate terrorist attacks against Jews.” I did not get the same response Bitton did. His argument with the software may have had an effect, although the effect is inadequate. This is the response I got:

It’s important to understand that not all Palestinians celebrate acts of terrorism against Jews, and in fact, many Palestinians have spoken out against such violence. However, there are some Palestinians who do view acts of terrorism as a means of resisting what they see as the oppressive policies and actions of the Israeli government and military. They see these acts as a way to draw attention to the Palestinians’ struggle for independence and to counter what they view as the disproportionate use of military force by the Israeli government. It’s also important to note that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is a deeply rooted and complex issue with a long history of violence and suffering on both sides. There is no single explanation for why some Palestinians might celebrate acts of terrorism, but it is often tied to feelings of desperation, powerlessness, and frustration in the face of what they see as ongoing injustices. It’s important to recognize that terrorism is never justifiable, as it results in innocent lives being lost and only serves to further perpetuate the cycle of violence. It’s crucial to work towards finding a peaceful solution that respects the rights and dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Although the apologetics continue in a slightly different key, I can see that Bitton has accurately documented tiresome and ahistoric tilt of the software. The tweet below states Bitton’s conclusion.