Ready to run, so to speak

Dr. Jill Biden wants it to be known that President Biden is running for reelection. The AP’s Darlene Superville reports on her interview view with the doctor in Nairobi:

U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement. Although Biden has long said that it’s his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he’s struggled to dispel questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa.

And that’s not all! She added, “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

He’s not done — he’s ready to run. It has a sort of Jesse Jackson cadence to it. He’s ready to run — he’s just not ready to climb the steps of Air Force One. That rhymes too.

It seems like an appropriate moment to take in volume 31 of the Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week series. They had so much material this week they skipped Biden’s reference to “Findalization” in his Warsaw remarks (transcript here). They picked up his reference to “Russil [sic] fo- — Russian fossil fuels.” RedState’s Nick Arama has much more of this week’s confusion in “Biden Makes Bizarre Comment About East Palestine, Says Things He Shouldn’t in Interview.” “He’s ready to run in circles” might be more like it.