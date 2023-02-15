The Daily Chart: Rail Fail

One thing that is really not coming back fully after COVID is mass transit use:
Among the reasons for this, in addition to the work-from-home transition under way, is suggested in this data set about “security events” (that’s “crime” in plain English), courtesy of our friends at John’s Center of the American Experiment:
I’m sure Transportation Supremo Pete Buttigieg is right on it.
