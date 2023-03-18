A Failed Presidency In 20 Seconds

Yesterday Joe Biden made the mistake of listening to a question from a reporter at the White House, and briefly trying to answer. I understand that the reporter was from another country; I don’t suppose a liberal American “reporter” would be so bold as to question Slow Joe on the subject of his China connections:

Two points to note. First, even in this very brief clip, Biden’s mental and physical incapacity are on display. He may only be 80 years old, but he is an old 80. Second, Biden answers “It’s not true.” But it is true. A single Chinese entity paid Biden’s family well over $1 million. That has been documented. And for what? Hunter’s sober judgment? Brother James’s financial acumen? Hallie’s good looks?

Obviously, the only reason why foreign companies and governments have showered money on the Biden family is Joe’s perceived power. And his influence has been real. When the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma desperately wanted a meeting with a high-level State Department official, it invoked the fact that the vice-president’s son was on its board of directors, and it got the meeting. Why else do you think the pathetic, drug-addled Hunter, who knew nothing about natural gas and didn’t speak Ukrainian, was worth $1 million a year to a Ukrainian natural gas company?

Joe Biden has been a corrupt politician for a long time, probably decades. In recent years his corruption has come to light. The establishment press tried to deny it, since the imperative to defeat Donald Trump trumped everything else. But no one has disputed the evidence that shows Biden has hauled in millions in ill-gotten income from foreign interests. There is nothing subtle about this: it is a classic way in which a corrupt politician gets rich.

But what to do, now that Biden is our president? The liberal press has apparently decided to ignore the whole issue. Instead, our reporters and editors throw up one smoke screen after another. Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation! Never mind the documents that unequivocally show Joe’s corruption. The repair shop guy invaded Hunter’s privacy! So the contents of the laptop are legitimate after all. The one thing our reporters don’t want to do is address the contents of those documents, and the other materials that show Biden’s corruption beyond serious dispute.

It is one thing to take money from Ukraine, and something else to take money from China, our number one global rival–or, as many say, enemy. This is hardly the time to have a president who is compromised by having taken bribes from the Chinese Communists. And possibly it is even worse than that. Possibly the Chinese have information about Joe or other members of his family–the out of control Hunter is an obvious candidate–that they are using to squeeze Joe.

That is pure speculation, but in view of what we know, the question needs to be asked. And answered. But, as the brief clip above shows, Joe has no answers.