Americans Agree: FBI Has Been Politicized

Today’s Rasmussen Reports tallies responses to the question: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The FBI has become ‘politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington’? The results are rather stunning:

Sixty-four percent (64%) of voters agree with that statement, including 44% who Strongly Agree that the FBI has been “politically weaponized.” Thirty percent (30%) disagree, including 17% who Strongly Disagree.

This is a good example of how information leaks around the bulwarks erected by the liberal press to prevent the public from learning inconvenient information. People don’t understand the FBI has been weaponized because they read the New York Times or watch CNN.

The Bureau’s approval/disapproval now stands at 50%/45%. Interestingly, some respondents think the Bureau has been politicized, but approve of it nevertheless. These numbers aren’t terrible, but they are distant from the days when the FBI was revered as an effective and incorruptible institution.

This is entertaining:

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are now the biggest fans of the FBI and the bureau’s director. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 90% view the FBI at least somewhat favorably….

Sure, because they know it has been weaponized on behalf of the Democratic Party.