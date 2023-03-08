Are Americans Getting Happier?

Happier with their government, anyway? I find this Rasmussen poll finding inexplicable:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 28% of Likely U.S. Voters rate Congress’ performance as good or excellent, up from 25% in December and the highest approval in more than 15 years of polling this question. Thirty-nine percent (39%) think Congress is doing a poor job, down from 45% in December, and the lowest since March 2007.

Granted, those aren’t good numbers. But what has Congress done lately to give it the highest approval numbers ever? I don’t know, but for some reason the affluent and young people are fans:

Younger voters have a much more favorable view of Congress than do their elders. Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters under 40 rate Congress as doing a good or excellent job…. Breaking down the electorate by income, those in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year – are far more likely to give Congress a good or excellent rating, while Congress gets its worst ratings from those with annual incomes between $30,000 and $50,000.

As I say, inexplicable.

And who else is creeping up in the polls? Joe Biden:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll…for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty (50%) disapprove.

Biden could hardly have had a worse two years in office if he had actively been trying, and half the country thinks he is senile. Nevertheless, the other half thinks he is doing just fine. Maybe the Democrats’ strategy of trying to prop him up for a second term isn’t so dumb. Apparently all he needs to do is remain vertical.