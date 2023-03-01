Posted on March 1, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Conservatism, Culture wars, Federalism

Disunion? It’s Not So Unpopular

Marjorie Taylor Greene made headlines by suggesting that it may be time for a “national divorce,” with red states and blue states going their separate ways. She was roundly denounced in nearly all quarters, as though she had called for a civil war. But in fact, her point was the same one I have made more than once: disunion is a real possibility, and the alternative to disunion is a rebirth of federalism.

Rasmussen was first to go into the field to see what Americans think of these ideas. Perhaps surprisingly, the idea of a “national divorce” is by by no means beyond the pale:

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made headlines last month when she declared on Twitter: “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.” Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters agree with that statement, including 14% who Strongly Agree. Fifty-seven percent (57%) disagree with Greene’s call for a “national divorce,” including 43% who Strongly Disagree.

As you would expect, conservatives are most likely to think that “you go your way, I’ll go mine” is not a bad idea:

Forty-seven percent (47%) of Republicans at least somewhat agree that red states and blue states “need a national divorce,” as do 26% of Democrats and 27% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

There is more of interest at the link, including this remarkable data point:

Breaking down the electorate by income categories, 55% of voters in the highest bracket – earning more than $200,000 a year – rate Biden as doing a good or excellent job of uniting Americans….

Which goes to show that you can make a good bit of money, and still be utterly clueless. Either that, or be willing to lie to a pollster.

Back to the idea of a “national divorce”: in my opinion, disunion–which would not mean civil war, but rather a complicated process analogous to Brexit–would be a bad thing, but not the worst thing. I would rather see half of America survive, than see the entire country go down the drain.

