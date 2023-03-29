Fighting Back on the Border

I meant to put these up yesterday. Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Ted Cruz scorched him on the Biden’s administration politically-motivated erasure of our Southern border. Via RedState:

Under questioning from Ted Cruz, Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to say if there is a crisis on the border: Cruz: “1 word. 1 syllable. 3 letters. That's how someone answers a question & does their job. You're being a politician misleading the American people.” pic.twitter.com/PsrZQ7C1Lo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2023

🚨 Ted Cruz blasts Mayorkas: “If you had integrity, you would resign… You're willing to let children be raped… This is a crisis. It's a disgrace…” Mayorkas: “What the Senator said was revolting. I'm not going to address it.” Cruz: “Your refusal to do your job is revolting!” pic.twitter.com/4euM7lNLHV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2023



Josh Hawley joined in, too:

WATCH: @HawleyMO grill Sec. Mayorkas on mobile app for illegal immigrants HAWLEY: "Rather than building a wall…you have built Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants." pic.twitter.com/OP0sOiiO0h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2023



There has been talk about impeaching Mayorkas as a way of rebelling against the administration’s betrayal of our country. Let’s see it happen.