Fighting Back on the Border

I meant to put these up yesterday. Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Ted Cruz scorched him on the Biden’s administration politically-motivated erasure of our Southern border. Via RedState:
Under questioning from Ted Cruz, Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to say if there is a crisis on the border:
Cruz: “1 word. 1 syllable. 3 letters. That's how someone answers a question & does their job. You're being a politician misleading the American people.” pic.twitter.com/PsrZQ7C1Lo
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2023
🚨 Ted Cruz blasts Mayorkas: “If you had integrity, you would resign… You're willing to let children be raped… This is a crisis. It's a disgrace…”
Mayorkas: “What the Senator said was revolting. I'm not going to address it.”
Cruz: “Your refusal to do your job is revolting!” pic.twitter.com/4euM7lNLHV
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2023
Josh Hawley joined in, too:
WATCH: @HawleyMO grill Sec. Mayorkas on mobile app for illegal immigrants
HAWLEY: "Rather than building a wall…you have built Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants." pic.twitter.com/OP0sOiiO0h
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2023
There has been talk about impeaching Mayorkas as a way of rebelling against the administration’s betrayal of our country. Let’s see it happen.
