Posted on March 29, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Biden Administration, Illegal immigration

Fighting Back on the Border

I meant to put these up yesterday. Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Ted Cruz scorched him on the Biden’s administration politically-motivated erasure of our Southern border. Via RedState:


Josh Hawley joined in, too:


There has been talk about impeaching Mayorkas as a way of rebelling against the administration’s betrayal of our country. Let’s see it happen.

Responses