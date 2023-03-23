Giving it up for Walz

As I have mentioned a time or two previously, the Star Tribune is a pathetic excuse for a newspaper. My theory is that (a) owner Glen Taylor has a high tolerance for mediocrity and (b) gets his news from the paper, so he thinks it’s doing pretty, pretty well. Today the Star Tribune is featuring Brianna Biershcbach’s contribution to DFL public relations in “Gov. Tim Walz draws contrast between Minnesota and conservative GOP-led states” (and bragging on it its Morning Hot Dish newsletter). Biershbach’s story is flackery up to the Star Tribune’s mediocre standard. Doing my work for me, a reader comments:

You had a good post a few weeks ago — “The Star Tribune throws stones” — about the Star Tribune editors attacking FOX News as “propaganda” and inviting them to take a look in the mirror. You may want to send them a full-view mirror with a bow and your article attached after their latest hit job on Ron DeSantis (their fifth article on him in the last four days). Get a load of this garbage:

Gov. Tim Walz picked up copies of literary classics including “Lord of the Flies” and “Of Mice and Men” off a table of books Wednesday before reaching for Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel about a patriarchal group that overthrows the federal government. ”

We are keeping this fully in the fiction section of Minnesota,” Walz said, holding up his selections before tucking them inside a Little Free Library, a book exchange box he parked in the lobby outside his office.” Let’s be very clear,” Minnesota’s Democratic governor said. “These books are banned in the state of Florida. That’s where freedom goes to die.”

That’s right, the same guy who falsely told the media (including and especially the Star Tribune) that a Ramsey County judge ordered that payments be continued to the fraudulent Feeding Our Future racket — and called for an investigation of that judge for having done so, no less — is now claiming that the State of Florida has actually banned classic novels like Of Mice and Men and Lord of the Flies. (What would even be considered the least bit controversial in either?)

And despite this demonstrable lie having previously been proven as exactly that by fact-checkers — e.g., here (Reuters), here (Associated Press), and here (PolitiFact) — Walz received no pushback from the Star Tribune whatsoever.

One would think that after the Star Tribune got burned in the FOF scandal by acting as the Walz administration’s stenographer, they would at least be somewhat circumspect in carrying water for the man once again — especially when he makes such a preposterous and laughable assertion that the third largest state in the country banned a Steinbeck novel. But no. Apparently Star Tribune readers do not deserve to know that their governor either blatantly lies about whatever topic happens to stream into his vacuous mind or that he’s so hopelessly gullible and ineffective at detecting bull that he’s strongly considering appointing Jussie Smollet as his Victim Advocate czar.

But “shame on FOX News for being propaganda,” so says the Star Tribune….