Kamala Satire

Who knew that Donna Brazile (who I met in a DC TV green room once, where she was perfectly charming, like most DC denizens) had entered a new career as a satirist for the New York Times. Having once been the campaign manager for the Al Gore presidential campaign in 2000, she has now been reduced to being as a “teacher” (but not “professor”?) in the “Women’s and Gender Studies Program at Georgetown University.”

Yet here she is:

I had to do a screen cap of the NY Times headline because readers might not believe me (or the Times might change it). Anyway:

Mr. Biden knew what he was doing when he selected Ms. Harris to be his vice president and had confidence that she would be up to the task of succeeding him if necessary. I hope that never happens, but if tragedy strikes, Mr. Biden’s judgment will be proven correct. . . Mr. Emhoff [the first “Second Gentleman” of the United States] summarized the challenges confronting his wife in a 2021 interview. “She has faced challenges as a groundbreaker her whole career,” he said. “When you’re breaking barriers, there’s breaking involved and breaking means you might get cut sometimes, but that’s OK.”

Lots of breaking going on here. I’m starting to see where Kamala gets it. Or this is the most droll satire ever conceived? In any case, it may well be true that “Biden knew what he was doing when he selected Ms. Harris,” because she’s the best insurance possible against Democrats trying to force him out before 2024 or after (and it still may not be enough). Spiro Agnew must surely be watching in admiration from the hereafter.

Meanwhile, her latest Kacophany (as I’m calling it now):