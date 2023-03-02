Loose Ends (210)

• Boy, I’ll bet no one could see this coming:

NYC police want shoppers to remove masks before entering stores Face masks, once an essential Covid-19 protective measure, are now being worn by criminals to conceal their identities, according to New York police who are urging businesses to unmask customers before letting them in stores. The recommendation is a 180-degree turn from mask-wearing norms at the onset of the pandemic. During peak periods of infection, federal agencies mandated mask-wearing in public places, while many businesses required customers to wear them on the premises. Now, however, some businesses are banning customers from entering the premises with face masks on, saying the policy change is needed to identify thieves. And after numerous incidents, the New York Police Department is urging business owners to make shoppers remove their face masks and flash their features before being let in.

• The Daily Mail reports:

Reporters at the political news website Politico were warned the word ‘mother’ could be offensive during a row over transgender coverage, according to a new book. It also details how a reporter was told her stories should be vetted by colleagues acting as ‘sensitivity readers’ after complaints that she had used the term ‘biological women’ in a story. In ‘The Snowflakes’ Revolt: How Woke Millennials Hijacked American Media,‘ journalist Amber Athey claims to lift the lid on how liberal activists have pressured news organizations into following their agenda.

Eliminating the term “mother” from Politico news stories would be racist. How so? Here’s the headline I would write if I was at a British tabloid:

Mainstream Media Bans the Term ‘Mother’: Samuel L. Jackson’s Acting Career Hardest Hit

• An excellent question posed here:

This, from the same people who wrong their hands about “authoritarianism” under Trump.

• Finally, our favorite male comic, David Deeble, has started doing the short take format for jokes and such. Here, he stages an intervention for Bloody Mary drinkers:

If you scroll down on his YouTube shorts page, David wonders why, if we have Grammar Nazis, we don’t have Soup Socialists.