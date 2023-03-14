The Daily Chart: Labor Market Riddles

The labor market continues to be a puzzle, as the Federal Reserve is likely counting on a cooling labor market as a sign that inflation is going to abate. But the labor market is not cooperating. Job openings continue to rise:
And while layoffs are mounting (especially in tech), there hasn’t yet been a surge in unemployment filings:
One interesting detail—older workers are returning to the job market, to a level not seen in decades:
