The Daily Chart: Right On for Right to Work

Democrats in various states are determined to roll back “right-to-work” laws (in other words, laws that prohibit mandatory union membership) as a sop to organized labor, but if you want to slow job growth, repealing right-to-work is one sure way to do it, as this chart displays. Just what blue states need.

