The tears of Tirien Steinbach

Megyn Kelly covered the disgrace of Stanford Law School on her Sirius XM/podcast show yesterday. She invited Tim Rosenberger to discuss the disgrace. Rosenberger is the president of Stanford Law School’s Federalist Society chapter and hosted Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan at the shoutdown. In the video of the segment below, Megyn Kelly mocks Stanford DEI Dean Tirien Steinbach. Rosenberger does a good job discussing the event. Kelly deserves some kind of award for her gifted mimicry of Steinbach. I found it hilarious.

At last word, Steinbach is still on the case at Stanford and the con law students of Dean Jenny Martinez are harassing her for (mildly) condemning the shoutdown.

I seem to be the only commenter who finds the support of the National Lawyers Guild chapter at the law school to be notable. The National Lawyers Guild is the old Communist front group. It lives on to fight for the revolution.

On the referral of a local Assistant United States Attorney, I spoke at the 2003 national convention of the National Lawyers Guild in Minneapolis when they were looking for someone to speak up on behalf of the PATRIOT Act. The indicted Blind Sheikh lawyer Lynne Stewart sat in the audience right in front of me. I recalled my participation in “Lynne Stewart passes.”

Many handouts at the Guild’s 2003 convention touted the cause of the only Cuban prisoners championed by the Guild — “the Cuba five.” The five, of course, were not any of Castro’s prisoners, but rather five Cuban men held in federal prison on conviction of offenses including espionage against the United States. “Free the Cuba Five” was the motto; the cause of the Cuba Five was part of the Guild’s old-time religion. In December 2014 President Obama freed the Cuba Five.