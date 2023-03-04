The Week in Pictures: Lightfoot Meets Bigfoot

Lori Lightfoot got the Bigfoot from voters. Anthony Blinken forgot to borrow Hillary’s magic “reset button” for his meeting with Russian foreign minister Lavrov. Biden’s student loan giveaway looks to be tookaway by the Supreme Court. We can call COVID the “Wuhan flu” again. And Kamala is being kept under wraps again, maybe because her chief wordsmith John Fetterman is suddenly unavailable.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
