Tonight’s the night Dems: Tucker Carlson will begin airing unseen Jan 6 footage

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported that Tucker Carlson will air five clips from the thousands of hours of Jan. 6 surveillance footage the Democrats don’t want us to see.

According to Devine:

The Fox News host will air five stories culled from the footage Monday and Tuesday nights, countering the overblown ‘insurrection’ narrative the Democrats and their media toadies have been pushing since Day One.

…

[T]hey are hyperbolically accusing McCarthy of endangering the security of the House and handing the tools for ‘the next insurrection’ to Carlson who, it won’t surprise you to learn, they fantasize is a Russian sleeper agent.

You will recall the sheer panic among party leader’s over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to allow Carlson’s team “unfettered access” to government security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Fearing it would contradict their carefully constructed narrative that the riot had been “an insurrection” and “terrorist attack,” Democrats, citing “security concerns,” have managed to withhold this critical footage from the public for over two years.

Democrats are especially peeved with whom McCarthy chose to provide the material to. They consider it an attempt to curry favor with Carlson, who has been openly critical of the GOP leader in the past. And while that may very well be true, there’s no question that Democrats’ main problem with Carlson is that he has repeatedly questioned the decisions, actions, and motives of the Department of Justice, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the House Jan. 6 committee.

Specifically, he’s asked why Pelosi and Bowser declined then-President Donald Trump’s offer of National Guard troops to protect the Capitol building after intelligence reports warned of the potential for violence. He has also publicly speculated about the role played by protester Ray Epps, who appeared to be a ringleader during the riot. Carlson has questioned his possible links to the FBI and why he was never prosecuted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was horrified over McCarthy’s move.

In a letter to colleagues, Schumer wrote:

The speaker is needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11. The footage Speaker McCarthy is making available to Fox News is a treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected and its public release would compromise the safety of the Legislative Branch and allow those who want to commit another attack to learn how Congress is safeguarded.

He added that McCarthy only agreed to release the tapes “to get the votes he needed from the MAGA wing of the House Republican Conference to become speaker.” That also may be true, but McCarthy’s motives are irrelevant. What is relevant is that Republicans finally have a chance to launch their own investigation into the Capitol riot.

Schumer is certain that “Carlson will select only clips that he can use to twist the facts to sow doubt of what happened on January 6 and feed into the propaganda.”

But isn’t that precisely what the Jan. 6 congressional committee did?

The Washington Post published an article titled, “Letting Tucker Carlson cherry-pick Jan. 6 footage is a very, very bad idea.” Was it a good idea to appoint a committee composed of seven Democrats plus the two Republicans in Congress who hated Trump the most? Members had reached their conclusion before the investigation had even begun.

Indeed, Democrats were never interested in a thorough investigation of the events on Jan. 6. The actions of the partisan Jan. 6 congressional committee made that much clear. Starting with Pelosi’s decision to boot Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Jim Banks (IN) from the committee, the investigation that ensued was nothing more than a highly partisan witch hunt designed to prevent Trump from running for public office again. Several Democrats on the committee even admitted as much.

Axios broke the story two weeks ago that Carlson had been given access to the surveillance footage. At that time, they reached out to Carlson for a comment. He said:

There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on Jan. 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.

As Bette Davis famously said in the 1950 film “All About Eve,” “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”