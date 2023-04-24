According to Miranda Devine, Hunter Biden “is believed to be hiding out at the White House while his baby mama goes on the warpath.” If so, they are giving us the Biden crime family variant of Where’s Waldo? Let’s call this one Hiding Hunter, or Hiding Hunter?

From Arkansas comes word that “former stripper Lunden Roberts asked an Arkansas court Friday to jail the First Son for failing to stump up his financial records as required in her lawsuit over support payments for their 4-year-old unacknowledged daughter, Navy.” Where are the Village People when you need them?

Devine offers this background on Hunter’s hideout, if she has it right:

The New York Times reported in November, when Naomi Biden, 28, Hunter’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and husband Peter Neal were married on the South Lawn, that the couple “live at the White House, according to two people familiar with their living situation.” The Executive Residence of the White House has 16 guest bedrooms and 35 bathrooms on the second and third floors, as well as a private guest kitchen. The family also can avail themselves of an in-house gym, bowling alley and private cinema. There is plenty of room for the entire Biden clan, including the 12 immediate family members claimed by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer this week as profiting from foreign influence peddling.

Devine’s New York Post column is “Hunter Biden may be living at the White House to evade legal papers from his baby mama.”