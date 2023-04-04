Judge Ho’s thought for the day

The Washington Free Beacon has published Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho’s remarks at the annual gathering of the Texas Review of Law & Politics this past Saturday. In his remarks Judge Ho announced that he is extending his hiring boycott to include graduates of Stanford Law School.

Judge Ho’s remarks are worth reading from beginning to end. This is far from the most interesting point he makes, but it is an excellent companion to yesterday’s Thought for the Day on the left’s imperative to attack faith:

The real problem in the academy is not disruption—but discrimination. Rampant, blatant discrimination against disfavored viewpoints. Against students, faculty, and anyone else who dares to voice a view that may be mainstream across America—but contrary to the views of cultural elites. Moreover, let’s just say it: The viewpoint discrimination we most often see in the academy today is discrimination against religious conservatives. Just look at which viewpoints are targeted most frequently at speaker events—and excluded most vigorously from faculty appointments. Unless we take action to solve the real problem—discrimination, not disruption—all we’re doing is giving speeches.

Whole thing here.