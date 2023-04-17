Notes on the Twitter Files (22)

Tucker Carlson has tweeted two brief video clips of his interview with Elon Musk. The clips are a preview of coming attractions. The interview is to be broadcast tonight and tomorrow night.

In one of the clips, Musk reveals what he has learned from his perch as the new owner of Twitter: “The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on at Twitter blew my mind.”

“Would that include access to DMs [direct messages]?” Carlson asked.

“Yes,” Musk replied.

I trust that there is more inside the vault. We shall see.

Via Nick Arama/RedState.