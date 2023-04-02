On Tuesday, Rally for Freedom!

In Minnesota, this year’s legislative session has seen a blitzkrieg of radical left-wing legislation. So on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. in the rotunda of the state Capitol in St. Paul, American Experiment is hosting a Freedom Rally to protest against the legislation passed so far, and pressure our legislature to moderate its actions in the session’s second half–when, among other things, a budget will be adopted. The rally’s mantra is “Stop the Madness.”

If you live in proximity to the Twin Cities, or can get here by auto, bus or air, I encourage you to attend. I will MC the rally and lead chants, and we have a great lineup of speakers, including legislators, radio hosts, activists and subject matter experts. Minnesota’s conservative organizations other than American Experiment, of which there are several, are participating in the Rally. Buses are said to be coming from as far away as Bemidji.

We want a big, noisy crowd to make our views known. The legislature will be in session on the last day before its Easter recess, and if we make enough noise we will penetrate the chambers and legislators will hear us. So if you can make it, please come. It’s going to be fun, and you might even be one of the lucky 100 who get a free t-shirt with the rally’s logo.