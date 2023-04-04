Time to Rally for Freedom

If you are in a place where you can get to the rotunda of the Minnesota state Capitol by 11:00 Central time, now is the time to join our Freedom Rally. I will lead the rally, and we have a great lineup of speakers who will protest the crazed extremism that we have seen in this year’s legislative session. Our polling indicates that most Minnesotans are appalled by at least some of the left-wing measures our legislature has adopted, and this is our opportunity to make ourselves heard.

So if you can make it, please come!