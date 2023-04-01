Time to Take Off the Gloves

The Democratic Party is making war on Republicans, conservatives, and America. All rules have been abrogated, all traditions trashed, all sense of fairness gone. It is past time for conservatives to quit being nice guys. The Democrats’ assault can be stopped only by a healthy dose of their own medicine.

Let’s start investigating prominent Democrats with an eye toward bringing criminal charges against them. Most of America’s district attorneys, those that have a political affiliation, are no doubt Republicans. Likewise, most attorneys general are Republicans. They all should think about Democrats who can be charged in their jurisdictions.

The Biden crime family is an obvious target. The evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop shows that he spends (or spent) most of his time communicating with pimps and drug dealers to arrange purchases of prostitutes and illegal drugs. He did this across the country, and his activities are already documented. There are many counties in which criminal charges could be brought against him. Then we have the other Bidens, including Jim and Hallie. As I understand it, criminal charges against Joe can’t be pursued until he is out of office, but all of the other members of the crime family are exposed.

But that’s not all. Many Democratic senators mysteriously become rich in office. How do they do it? Possible answers include outright bribes and sweetheart deals which they are offered by business or organized crime groups seeking political influence. This should be looked into. Has Chuck Schumer engaged in shady financial dealings? Let’s find out. We know that Nancy Pelosi was vastly enriched during her term as Speaker of the House. How did that happen? What other Democrats have shown extraordinary increases in net worth while working for public employee salaries? Let’s investigate them.

My guess is that there is a lot of scuttlebutt in Washington about how Democrats have gotten wealthy. That said, there are a couple of obvious obstacles to prosecutions: the statute of limitations must be taken into account, and the Democrats’ crimes probably are concentrated in urban precincts that they control. But the United States includes 50 states and many, many counties. Republican law enforcement officials at all levels should be looking for evidence of illegal conduct by Democrats and empaneling grand juries to investigate whatever they uncover.

Any prosecutions they bring will be more meritorious than Alvin Bragg’s ridiculous pursuit of Donald Trump. The time has come to fight fire with fire. The Democrats have let slip the dogs of war. Let’s bite back.