The Daily Mail–who else?–tracked down Tucker Carlson near his Florida home and interviewed him. Or rather, chatted with him. Tucker was in fine spirits:

Tucker Carlson looks like a man without a care in the world. The TV firebrand shrugged off the media storm and insisted he was more interested in enjoying a romantic date with his wife Susan as he broke his silence in an exclusive chat with DailyMail.com. ‘Retirement is going great so far,’ chuckled Carlson, 53… ‘I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years.’ Pressed on his future, the flame-throwing former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight flashed a broad smile and joked: ‘Appetizers plus entree.’

The Daily Mail article includes photos of Carlson and his wife in a golf cart, laughing.

The Daily Mail article included a short video of Tucker and Susan Carlson in the golf cart, apparently on their way to dinner. That video was picked up in this tweet, which I think rings true:

Tucker Carlson laughing.

With his wife of +30 years & 4 kids.

On a golf cart.

Not a care in the world.

This after the nasty, vicious goblin left threw everything they had at him for YEARS. After all that the left is still miserable.

Tucker is still happy.

Tucker wins.

Eternal joy pic.twitter.com/74pa31ypas — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2023



Tucker himself went on Twitter an hour or two ago with a brief message to his fans:



I think self-employment is going to suit Carlson very well.