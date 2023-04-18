Who Organized the Dirty 51?

Some of the critical events of the 2020 presidential campaign–arguably, the most critical–related to the discovery of documents that incriminated Joe Biden in corrupt and perhaps illegal entanglements with foreign powers. Those documents were housed on a laptop that was abandoned by Biden’s business partner, his son Hunter.

Desperate to suppress the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption, the liberal press boycotted information about the incriminating documents. They were abetted in this effort by 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter characterizing the laptop and the documents it contained as Russian disinformation. That was what liberal reporters and editors needed to justify ignoring overwhelming evidence of Biden’s corruption until after the election was safely over. Or, it appears, forever.

The dirty 51 obviously were motivated by political loyalties. But I don’t think I have ever seen an explanation of how their joint effort was organized. Such things do not happen by themselves: someone has to drive the effort forward. Fifty-one people are a lot to coordinate. Congressman Jim Jordan now suggests that the whole thing was orchestrated by the Biden campaign:

“It was all done with politics, and it looks like there was some some real connections with the Biden campaign,” Jordan said during an interview late last week on the John Solomon Reports podcast, declining to be more specific because there are more witness interviews being conducted this week.

Jordan said his investigators have derived valuable information from transcribed interviews from two former CIA officials from the Obama era: former acting Director Mike Morrell and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to ex-Director John Brennan. “It seems to me that one of the key players here was Michael Morell, that he was one kind of coordinating this, working this together,” Jordan said. “And then there are a few other folks. We have talked to Nick Shapiro. Mr. Shapiro, I think, was the one kind of coordinating the outreach to the legacy media and how they wanted this story presented.”

Jordan said the specific ties to the Biden campaign will be divulged in the interim report after additional transcribed interviews are completed.

One can argue that it doesn’t make much difference whether the disinformation campaign of the dirty 51 was conceived and orchestrated by Obama officials loyal to the Democratic Party, or by the Biden campaign itself. But it would be good to know: did the blatant lies that were critical to Joe Biden’s election victory originate within his campaign? Did Biden himself suggest them? There are more levels to this scandal that yet remain to be plumbed.