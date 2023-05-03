Posted on May 3, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Department of Justice, FBI, Joe Biden

Another Biden Bribery Allegation

Per Miranda Devine, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for an FBI FD-1023 form that, according to a whistleblower, documents a bribe paid to Joe Biden, as vice president, by a representative of a foreign power.

Further, Senator Charles Grassley and Congressman James Comer sent this letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director Wray earlier today:

The foreign country is said not to be China.

The lack of confidence expressed by Grassley and Comer, not just in DOJ–not surprising, in a Democratic administration–but also in the FBI, is stunning.

These are Devine’s tweets:

It is worth noting that no one doubts that bribery is a proper ground for impeachment.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses