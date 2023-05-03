Another Biden Bribery Allegation

Per Miranda Devine, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for an FBI FD-1023 form that, according to a whistleblower, documents a bribe paid to Joe Biden, as vice president, by a representative of a foreign power.
Further, Senator Charles Grassley and Congressman James Comer sent this letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director Wray earlier today:
The foreign country is said not to be China.
The lack of confidence expressed by Grassley and Comer, not just in DOJ–not surprising, in a Democratic administration–but also in the FBI, is stunning.
These are Devine’s tweets:
It is worth noting that no one doubts that bribery is a proper ground for impeachment.
