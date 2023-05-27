BBC’s War On “Disinformation”

This short video by the BBC’s “Disinformation Correspondent”–not a joke–explains how that news agency is seeking out disinformation and conspiracy theories. These are found on “alternative media,” i.e., not on the BBC, and the BBC is investigating the links between disinformation and “far right figures.” No mention of far left figures. And the BBC is using fake social media accounts to track what is happening in those venues, and how “disinformation” might be spread. It is all cheerful, reasonable, and Orwellian:

BBC News has unveiled BBC Verify to address the growing threat of disinformation and build trust with audiences through transparency. The BBC's Disinformation Correspondent Marianna Spring had more details on #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/00Nv9Z7Xlm pic.twitter.com/bZ23An2VhL — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 22, 2023



No doubt what is going on in the U.S. is worse.