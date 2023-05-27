Posted on May 27, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Great Britain, Liberals, Media Bias

BBC’s War On “Disinformation”

This short video by the BBC’s “Disinformation Correspondent”–not a joke–explains how that news agency is seeking out disinformation and conspiracy theories. These are found on “alternative media,” i.e., not on the BBC, and the BBC is investigating the links between disinformation and “far right figures.” No mention of far left figures. And the BBC is using fake social media accounts to track what is happening in those venues, and how “disinformation” might be spread. It is all cheerful, reasonable, and Orwellian:


No doubt what is going on in the U.S. is worse.

